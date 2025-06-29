Grossi not satisfied with extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear sites! 

TEHRAN - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said Iran could begin producing enriched uranium again in “a matter of months” as damage caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear plants was “severe” but not “total.”

In an interview with CBS News, which was conducted on Friday and was set to be broadcast on Sunday, Rafael Grossi said, “They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that.”

These dangerous remarks by Grossi are extremely amazing. One thing is quite evident in his interview: he is not satisfied with the degree of the damage to the nuclear sites, and he is encouraging more.

Instead of strongly condemning the strikes on nuclear sites, which are prohibited under international law, he is saying they are not completely damaged. Amazing!!!

Is Grossi paving the ground for nuking the Iranian people and destroying their environment through radioactive material that would possibly leak through strikes on nuclear facilities?

Grossi is making these rash statements while it is still not clear whether nuclear radiation has leaked from the Iranian nuclear plants in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan due to the Israeli and U.S. airstrikes.

With his provocative report to the IAEA Board of Governors on June 29, which resulted in the adoption of a resolution against Iran on June 12, Grossi partly, if not wholly, facilitated the war against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure by Israel, which was later joined by the U.S.

In his highly suspicious report, he reopened issues that had already been resolved. Iran had cleared up misunderstandings and provided answers to the IAEA questions that finally led to the nuclear agreement between Iran, the 5+1 countries, and the European Union in July 2015.

Grossi is revealing his ulterior motives more openly. Now, some are asking: Is he the chief of the IAEA, or an agent of Mossad or CIA, or both?

He is acting in violation of the IAEA’s legal and technical duties.

Targeted strikes against nuclear facilities are prohibited under Article 56 of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions. But Grossi not only has not condemned the strikes on the nuclear sites in Iran, but also has indirectly provoked more.

Mohamed ElBaradei, who headed the IAEA from 1997 to 2009, was angered when the German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul did not condemn Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in a post on his X when on June 13 he said Israel had attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling on him, “You might want to familiarize yourself with the basic tenets of international law…”

But the current IAEA chief not only does not condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, but also indirectly suggests more.

He is complicit in the attacks on the Iranian nuclear sites, and the world will remember him as a person who intentionally remained silent on the attack on the nuclear sites and is inciting more.

