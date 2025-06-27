TEHRAN – The modern world, crafted in the image of the West, has always had its enforcers – figures who, under the banner of international law, primarily served the interests of Western powers and their prized colonial venture, Israel.

The current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is one of these people. He, however, is a league of his own. Rafael Grossi’s disgracefulness, his sheer audacity, and his utter lack of genuine concern for the very laws he is entrusted to uphold surpass even the most egregious Western puppets who have come before him.

Driven by Grossi’s politically motivated reports, the IAEA Board of Governors passed an anti-Iran resolution on June 12, alleging Iran's non-compliance with its nuclear obligations. Within a day, Israel launched a series of aggressive actions on Iranian soil, targeting high-ranking military figures, nuclear scientists, civilians, and the country’s nuclear sites. Less than ten days after the initial Israeli attacks, American B-2 bombers struck Iranian nuclear facilities once more. Both regimes cited Iran's “non-compliant” actions as justification for their strikes.

Despite the clear illegality of these attacks under international law, Grossi offered no condemnation. In an interview released after the strikes, he even admitted that the UN nuclear watchdog possessed no evidence of Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon. Yet, the damage was done. Grossi had already provided the pretext for Israeli and U.S. attacks, knowing full well that his baseless reports would serve this purpose.

Now, the former Argentinian diplomat is laying the groundwork for attacks on Iran's cultural heritage. He's leveling accusations that Iran has relocated enriched uranium to "ancient" sites near Esfahan, even while admitting in separate interviews that he has no concrete knowledge of the uranium's whereabouts. Grossi, once again, is fully aware of the implications of his actions. If his statements contribute to any attacks on Iran's heritage – acts that are illegal under international law and previously employed only by terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh – the consequences for him must extend far beyond a mere travel ban to Iran.

In a post on X, Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for Grossi's replacement at the IAEA. This demand has been echoed in recent days, with critics warning that the UN agency risks becoming irrelevant under Grossi's leadership.

“Having abetted the slaughter of innocents through his fictitious IAEA report, Rafael Grossi is now conspiring to abet more war crimes through his reckless musing that Iran is hiding uranium at World Heritage Sites in Isfahan,” Zarif wrote. “IAEA should rid itself of this disgrace.”

