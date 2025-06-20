TEHRAN – Abbas Akhoundi, Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran and former Minister of Roads and Urban Development, delivered a blistering indictment of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Friday, holding him directly responsible for enabling Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a viral social media post, Akhoundi declared: "Mr. Grossi, you deceitfully paved the way for Israel's aggression against Iran with the report you submitted to the Board of Governors on June 12th, 2025, yet now you speak of diplomacy."

The academic asserted Grossi acted with full foreknowledge of the consequences: "The day you issued that report, you knew full well that the very next day Israel would attack Iran, citing your false report, as was evident in the statements of the butcher Netanyahu."

Akhoundi condemned the IAEA chief's ongoing silence despite U.S. President Donald Trump's public threats against Iran's nuclear sites – a violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"You have still not condemned Israel's attack. Hypocrisy never prevails," he stated, concluding with a scathing personal rebuke: "I don't think you will ever achieve the promise made to you regarding the position of UN Secretary-General."



Akhoundi's assertion aligns with Tehran's assessment that Grossi's politically timed report served as a pretext for Israeli aggression.

Iranian officials reveal the IAEA chief's actions stem from a calculated bid for power.

Sources told the Tehran Times in April that Grossi is has been trying to gain something by rebuking Tehran, referencing promises of support for his UN Secretary-General ambitions from the European Troika in exchange for anti-Iran reports.

This "deal with the devil" theory gained even more traction on Thursday when Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, formally notified Grossi of impending legal action for "inaction" over Israel’s "repeated barbaric attacks" on safeguarded nuclear sites.

Eslami emphasized the IAEA Board operates under "the guidance, influence, and support of three European countries, the U.S., and the Zionist regime" – a structure Iran had repeatedly warned about before the June 13 strikes.

Israel’s attacks commenced shortly after Grossi's controversial June 12 report to the IAEA Board of Governors session.

The regime’s initial strikes targeted sections of the Natanz enrichment plant, while an assault on Thursday targeted the safeguarded Arak heavy water reactor.

Ali Larijani, Adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, confirmed accountability awaits: "We will hold the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General accountable after the war ends."

Iranians dismiss Grossi’s June 20 CNN statement – "We did not find in Iran elements to indicate an active, systematic plan to build a nuclear weapon" – as a belated, insincere gesture too little too late.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei earlier declared Grossi had "betrayed the non-proliferation regime," transforming the IAEA into "a partner to an unjust war of aggression."