Four takeaways from Shamkhani’s first interview after surviving Israeli terrorist attack

TEHRAN – Admiral Ali Shamkhani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, talked to Iranian TV on Sunday, over two weeks after he was targeted by Israel in simultaneous attacks that led to the massacre of dozens of Iranian civilians, military officials, and nuclear scientists on June 13.

Shamkhani was visibly feebler than people remembered him to be. He needed an incentive spirometer multiple times throughout the interview, a handheld device that helps individuals take deep, slow breaths after injury or surgery.

Despite his diminished physical health, however, Shamkhani appeared morally firm and strong. He spoke about the day he was targeted, what he endured during the first few hours after the attack, and what he thinks will be happening between Iran and Israel, which halted fighting on June 24 after a request by Tel Aviv and Washington.

Here are 4 key takeaways from Shamkhani’s first interview held after the terrorist attack:

Details of the assassination attempt: Shamkhani revealed harrowing details of the Israeli airstrike on his home, including being trapped under rubble for three hours. He denied Israeli claims that he lost his legs and said the attack was a failure. He said he was targeted because he had “taught Israel a harsh lesson”. He, however, did not elaborate on what that lesson was.

Military preparedness and vigilance still needed: He stressed the need for Iran to maintain and advance its military capabilities to counter external threats, particularly from Israel and the U.S. Shamkhani highlighted Iran’s readiness for any scenario, suggesting that pre-established defense plans are in place to handle escalations.

U.S. negotiations were a “trap”: Shamkhani said the five rounds of negotiations held between Iran and Washington between April and June were used as a cover-up by the United States for the impending attack. Washington’s real goal was to create internal instability in Iran.