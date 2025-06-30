Iran’s slogan for Asian Youth Para Games 2025 unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has announced the team’s official slogan for the Asian Youth Para Games 2025.

Iran will participate in the inaugural edition of the Games under the name “The Hopes of Iran, Ambassadors of Victory.”

Maryam Kazemipour has been appointed as the delegation’s chef de mission.

The Games will feature 11 sports: athletics, weightlifting, badminton, taekwondo, archery, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball 3x3, boccia, arm-wrestling, and goalball.

The Asian Youth Para Games 2025 are scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, from Dec. 7 to 14.