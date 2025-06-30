Weightlifter Yousefi to miss 2025 Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iranian super heavyweight weightlifter Alireza Yousefi will not participate in the sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2025.

He underwent knee surgery in Tehran in late January due to a torn ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

The doctors had said that the surgery would keep him six months out but the weightlifter will not be fit for the Solidarity Games.

Yousefi, who secured a bronze medal at the 2024 IWF World Championships, had previously missed the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in May.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 to 21.