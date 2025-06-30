19 Muharram-mourning elements made national heritage

TEHRAN – A selection of 19 religious and cultural traditions associated with the mourning rituals of Muharram in the northern Gilan province have been inscribed on Iran’s National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, a local official announced on Monday.

Vali Jahani, the provincial tourism chief, told ISNA news agency that these rituals reflect the deep-rooted religious and cultural practices of the region. He emphasized that Gilan possesses a rich potential for religious tourism, especially during Muharram, which continues to draw widespread attention from both domestic and international visitors.

“Each year during Muharram, mourning ceremonies for [the martyrdom of] Imam Hussein (AS) [and his local companions] are held across Gilan with a unique emotional and spiritual atmosphere,” Jahani said.

“These ceremonies not only hold religious value but also embody cultural and ritualistic dimensions that deserve national recognition and international appreciation.”

Jahani underlined the importance of safeguarding intangible heritage, stating that the official registration of these cultural elements is a significant step toward preserving, revitalizing, and promoting these valuable traditions.

“These rituals are not only a reflection of faith but also key cultural assets that can strengthen tourism and enhance Iran’s global cultural image,” he added.

AM