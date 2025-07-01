I’ll never forget the love you gave me: El Amloud

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defender Ayoub El Amloud has shared a heartfelt message with the Iranian people.

El Amloud joined Persepolis at the start of the Iran league season and parted ways with the Reds this summer.

In an emotional message during these challenging times, he expressed his feelings to the fans.

“I hope you are doing well. Dear Persepolis fans, I hope you are safe during these days. My heart is with you. I will never forget the love, appreciation, and everything you have given me. Thank you very much. Take care of yourselves and your families. I love you,” El Amloud said.