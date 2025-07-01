DALIAN - A group of international journalists kicked off a five-day tour of northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Tuesday, with their journey beginning in the dynamic port city of Dalian—a coastal metropolis that has become a powerful symbol of China’s high-quality development, global engagement, and forward-looking innovation.

Upon arrival, the delegation visited the Dalian International Conference Center, a striking architectural landmark and recurring host of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as Summer Davos. Since 2013, Dalian has welcomed this globally significant forum five times, most recently in 2024, and is slated to host it again in next year.

The event serves as a global platform for innovation, dialogue, and collaboration among emerging economies and forward-thinking enterprises. Dalian’s repeated selection as host reflects its growing influence in shaping global economic conversations and fostering international cooperation.

Strategically located between the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea, Dalian is one of China’s key sub-provincial cities, known for its strategic openness, robust infrastructure, and strong economic foundations. As a hub of advanced manufacturing, international trade, and technological innovation, the city plays a critical role in the revitalization of northeast China. But beyond its economic strength, Dalian impresses visitors with its seamless blend of modern urban design, green spaces, and coastal beauty. The delegation marveled at how the city has preserved its natural charm while building a vibrant, sustainable urban landscape that reflects China's broader goals of ecological civilization.

From its tree-lined boulevards and expansive public parks to its cutting-edge tech zones and innovation clusters, Dalian tells a compelling story of transformation—where heritage and high-tech coexist harmoniously. Its maritime economy, software and service outsourcing industries, and eco-friendly urban planning have all positioned the city as a model for smart, sustainable development in China and beyond.

The media tour is part of a broader initiative organized by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The GNFCC extended invitations to the journalists with the goal of deepening international understanding and showcasing the progress of Liaoning in the new era. This effort reflects the vision outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2013 SCO Bishkek Summit, where he proposed the establishment of institutions dedicated to promoting friendship and mutual understanding among SCO member states and observers.

Following their time in Dalian, the delegation will travel to Shenyang, the provincial capital, where they are scheduled to attend two major SCO forums. These events will further highlight Liaoning’s role in regional cooperation, economic integration, and cultural exchange under the SCO framework.

As the world faces complex challenges and seeks new paths toward recovery and cooperation, cities like Dalian are proving that innovation, openness, and sustainable development can go hand-in-hand. For the visiting journalists, Dalian offers not just a window into China’s transformation, but a glimpse into a future shaped by connectivity, shared prosperity, and enduring friendship among nations.



