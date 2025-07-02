Israeli army kills Indonesian Hospital director, family

Marwan al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, has been killed along with his family in an Israeli attack in Gaza City, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

The attack took place on a residential building southwest of Gaza City. His wife and children were also killed in the attack.

Al-Sultan was a key source of information from Gaza, reporting on the conditions of Palestinians in the north of the besieged enclave. He had repeatedly called on the international community to press for medical teams’ safety, including when the Israeli army laid siege or struck the hospital.