Dalian’s triple strength: Quality of life, economic vitality, and global reach

DALIAN — A contingent of international journalists wrapped up the second day of their five-day media tour in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Wednesday, with the vibrant coastal city of Dalian remaining a key highlight.

As an Iranian journalist, I was among the foreign correspondents privileged to witness firsthand how Dalian is combining industrial might with environmental consciousness, and local legacy with global ambition.

Liaoning Port Group: A hub of green growth, global trade

We began our Wednesday tour by visiting Liaoning Port Group. This port stands as a cornerstone of regional revitalization and global trade, seamlessly blending economic development with environmental stewardship. Strategically located in the heart of Northeast Asia, it serves as a critical gateway for the three northeastern provinces and Inner Mongolia, linking them to over 300 ports across 160 countries.

What sets Liaoning Port apart is its remarkable balance of industrial progress and natural preservation. The port’s world-class infrastructure—including 217 modern berths and specialized terminals for oil, ore, and vehicles—powers trade and logistics while maintaining harmony with Dalian’s stunning coastal ecosystem.

As a key player in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Liaoning Port Group strengthens global supply chains through its China-Europe freight trains and regional logistics networks. Its commitment to high-quality, sustainable growth exemplifies how economic ambition and green development can thrive together, making it a model for modern port cities worldwide.

For Northeast China’s revitalization and beyond, Liaoning Port Group isn’t just a port—it’s an engine of prosperity and a testament to China’s vision of eco-friendly progress.

Dalian Bingshan Group: Pioneering green innovation in refrigeration, energy

Our next stop was the century-strong Dalian Bingshan Group—a name synonymous with innovation in China’s refrigeration and HVAC sectors. With a 95-year legacy, Bingshan is a powerhouse of advanced engineering, blending high-end technology with sustainable solutions that address some of today’s most pressing industrial and environmental challenges.

Specializing in ultra-low to high-temperature systems (from -272°C to 430°C), Bingshan excels in industrial cooling, smart cold chains, hydrogen energy, and zero-carbon factory solutions—exporting its technologies to over 120 countries across the Belt and Road.

What truly stood out during our visit was the company’s emphasis on innovation-driven growth. From AI-powered industrial internet platforms to cutting-edge carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), Bingshan is at the forefront of eco-conscious manufacturing. With 1,515 patents, four nationally certified green factories, and a sharp focus on “specialized, sophisticated” technologies, the company is a role model for sustainable industrial development.

A true pioneer, Bingshan is shaping the future of refrigeration—intelligently, sustainably, and globally.

A memorable visit to Dalian Urban Planning Exhibition Center

Among the day's most engaging stops was also a fascinating visit to the Dalian Urban Planning Exhibition Center, a state-of-the-art facility managed by the Dalian Natural Resources Bureau. The center, which spans 30,000 square meters over five levels, offers a deep dive into the city’s historical roots, modern-day progress, and bold vision for the future.

The exhibitions are arranged thematically: the first floor chronicles the city’s urban development history; the second explores its present achievements and future urban blueprints; and the third celebrates its commitment to ecological protection and people-oriented planning.

Since opening in 2018, the center has received numerous accolades, including its designation as a science education base and provincial-level social science popularization site. As a visitor, I was struck not only by the comprehensive scope of the exhibits but also by the forward-thinking ethos they conveyed.

Dalian’s trajectory is one of thoughtful progress—anchored in sustainability, innovation, and citizen well-being. Dalian is a highly livable city — blessed with a pleasant climate and beautiful environment. This forms its core identity. The city also boasts strong growth potential, fueled by diverse industries and collective effort. Moreover, Dalian is inherently open: actively courting international trade, cultural tourism, and global partnerships — positioning itself for even greater openness.

Shenyang: A rising center for regional exchange

The journey continues as we head to Shenyang, the provincial capital, on Thursday, where two major Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events await. These gatherings will further illuminate Liaoning’s expanding role in regional cooperation, economic integration, and cultural exchange under the SCO framework.

This international media tour is part of a broader initiative organized by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the SCO. The GNFCC extended invitations to foreign journalists with the aim of deepening international understanding and showcasing Liaoning’s advancements in the new era.

This initiative directly aligns with the vision presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2013 SCO Bishkek Summit, where he advocated for building institutions focused on friendship and mutual understanding among SCO member states and observers.

The SCO summit is scheduled to be held in Tianjin this autumn—an event that will no doubt continue to spotlight China’s commitment to regional collaboration and global dialogue.



