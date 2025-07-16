Some 111 earthquakes hit Iran per week on average

TEHRAN – A total of 111 earthquakes were recorded across the country on average each week from June 21 to July 11, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

From June 21 to 27, 95 earthquakes were recorded in the country. Of the total quakes recorded in the first week, one had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on June 24 in Semnan province.

Statistically, 86 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 6 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 3 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5 occurred in the country.

Among the provinces of the country, Semnan, with 30, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Khorasan Razavi and Kerman with 19 and 10 earthquakes, respectively.

From June 28 to July 4, a total of 115 earthquakes were recorded in the country. The biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred on July 1 at the border of Iran and Turkmenistan.

Statistically, 101 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 12 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 2 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5 occurred in the country.

Among the provinces of the country, Khuzestan, with 14, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan and Kerman with 12 and 11 earthquakes, respectively. During the same period, two earthquakes hit Tehran province.

From July 5 to 11, some 124 earthquakes hit the country. Among the provinces of the country, Mazandaran, with 14, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Khuzestan and Gilan with 12 and 10 earthquakes, respectively. In the third week, three earthquakes were recorded in Tehran province.

Statistically, 108 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 15 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 1 earthquake with a magnitude between 4 and 5 occurred in the country.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG