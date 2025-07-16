8m pilgrims cross Mehran border in year

TEHRAN—Over eight million pilgrims travel via the Mehran border crossing to Iraq in a year, said Ahmad Karami, Ilam Governor-General, in a meeting with High Advisor of the Interior Minister Ahmadali Mouhebati, Representative of Astan-e Qods-e Razavi Zolqadr, and several local officials on July 16.

The meeting was held by Astan-e Qods-e Razavi for rendering services to Arbaeen pilgrims including launching Mookebs (service centers with a religious nature where Shia Muslims come together and conduct religious rituals) and distributing votive meals among pilgrims during Arbaeen, ISNA reported.

During the meeting, Karami emphasized visiting Martyr Soleimani Terminal in Mehran Border and locating the Mookebs and Recreational Complex of Astan-e Qods-e Razavi.

He emphasized putting on agenda to establish permanent infrastructure and render sustainable services.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.

Arbaeen walk takes place from Najaf to Karbala – from the final resting place of the ‘commander of the faithful’ to that of the ‘master of the martyrs’. It is a journey of love.

The border crossings of Mehran and Chazabeh in the western and southwestern parts of Iran witness an unprecedented high number of Iranian pilgrims every year.



KD