Iranian director to restage “Glengarry Glen Ross” in Tehran 

TEHRAN- Iranian director Farid Rahmati plans to restage an adaptation of American playwright and filmmaker David Mamet’s play “Glengarry Glen Ross” at Da Theater Hall in Tehran on July 30.

The performance was previously staged at Entezami Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran last year.

Mahyar Eslami, Hadi Ahmadi, Kamran Eqtedari, Majid Ahangaran, and Behnam Momeni are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 21.

“Glengarry Glen Ross” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that offers a gritty portrayal of four desperate salesmen who will stop at nothing to succeed. The play follows two intense days in the lives of these struggling agents, who resort to deceit, manipulation, and even burglary to close deals and make a living. The world premiere of “Glengarry Glen Ross” took place at London's National Theatre in 1983, under the direction of Bill Bryden. The production received widespread acclaim for its exceptional ensemble acting.

The play made its Broadway debut in 1984, at the John Golden Theatre, where it ran for 378 performances until its closing in 1985. Directed by Gregory Mosher, the production featured a talented cast including Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace, and J. T. Walsh. In 1992, a film adaptation of “Glengarry Glen Ross” was released, directed by James Foley and written by David Mamet. The movie boasted an impressive cast, including Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin, Kevin Spacey, and Jonathan Pryce.

The play's characters are complex and multifaceted. Richard "Ricky" Roma is the most successful salesman in the office, but his methods are ruthless and dishonest. Shelley "The Machine" Levene is an older salesman who has fallen on hard times and is desperate to make a sale. James Lingk is a timid man who becomes Roma's latest client, while John Williamson is the office manager who is constantly under pressure from the salesmen. George Aaronow is an aging salesman with low self-esteem who is struggling to keep up with his colleagues. Dave Moss is a big-mouthed salesman with big dreams and schemes. Baylen is a police detective who becomes involved in the office's struggles.

David Mamet is a renowned American playwright, filmmaker, and author. He has won numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominations for his plays “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Speed-the-Plow.” Mamet's breakthrough came with his trio of off-Broadway plays in the 1970s, including “The Duck Variations,” and “American Buffalo.”

His feature films as writer and director include “House of Games,” “Homicide,” and “Heist.” He has also written screenplays for “The Untouchables,” “Wag the Dog,” and “Hannibal.” Mamet's literary works include “On Directing Film,” a commentary on film-making, and “The Old Religion,” a novel about the lynching of Leo Frank.

SAB/

