Iranian photog wins honorable mention at Canadian festival

TEHRAN - Amirhossein Honarvar, an Iranian photographer, has gained an honorable mention at the 2nd Fine Shot Photo Salon in Canada for his image of a traditional Giveh shoemaker at work.

The festival, held under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) -- an international body recognized by UNESCO -- attracted photographers from over 45 countries, including Australia, China, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Brazil, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Honarvar, who serves as a staff member of Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, captured a master artisan crafting Giveh, a traditional Iranian lightweight footwear made from carpet yarn and leather. His photograph highlights this centuries-old craft, introducing the unique cultural heritage of Iran to a global audience.

Giveh, also known as Kalash, is a breathable shoe traditionally worn by men in various Iranian regions, prized for its lightness and ventilation through tiny pores. Though typically white, Giveh is also produced in red, blue, orange, and black variants and is sometimes worn by women during hot summers.

AM