Iran joins Strasbourg Agreement Concerning International Patent Classification

TEHRAN – Iran has joined the Strasbourg Agreement Concerning the International Patent Classification (IPC), an international treaty that establishes a standardized system for classifying patents and utility models.

It is a crucial step that facilitates obtaining a patent and supports Iranian inventors at domestic and global levels, ISNA quoted Siamak Islami, the head of the national intellectual property organization, as saying.

Iran has already become a member of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). Becoming a member of the Strasbourg Agreement, Iranian inventors will be able to obtain patents for their inventions in different fields such as mechanics, electricity, energy, and other essential areas with greater accuracy, the official noted.

The treaty helps inventors receive the necessary support in the knowledge phase, the background of the invention, the accurate filing of documents, and facilitates the process of international patent registration of inventions, he added.

WIPO 2024 releases Iran’s ranking based on GII report

In November 2024, the WIPO published the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, based on which Iran’s innovation capabilities are ranked in seven criteria that include institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication, business sophistication, knowledge and technology output, and creative output.

Iran is ranked 133 in Institutions globally. In this category, the country’s global rankings in Operational stability for business, Government effectiveness, Rule of law, Business environment, Entrepreneurship police, and culture were 130, 120, 118, 128, and 85, respectively.

In the Human capital and research criterion, the country is placed 64th. It ranked 93, 109, 67, 66, and 96 in Education, Expenditure on education, Government funding/pupil, School life expectancy, and Pupil-teacher ratio, respectively.

Iran’s ranking in Tertiary education, Graduates in science & engineering, Research and development (R&D), and Researchers is 35, 8, 48, and 47, respectively.

The global ranking of the country in Infrastructure is 95. It ranked 5 in Gross capital formation, and 50 in General infrastructure.

In Market sophistication criteria, with a global ranking of 17, Iran is placed 70, 58, and 19 in Finance for startups and scaleups, Domestic industry diversification, Domestic market scale, and Market capitalization.

In Business sophistication, Iran is ranked 110. It is ranked 86 in Females employed with advanced degrees, 82 in Public Research-Industry co-publications, 121 in University-industry R&D collaboration, 55 in Research talent, and percent in businesses.

Iran has been ranked 49th in knowledge and technology outputs. In Labor productivity growth, Production and export complexity, Software spending, and ICT services exports / total trade, it is ranked 68, 72, 3, and 125, respectively.

Within creative output criteria, Iran is ranked 52. Under this category, the country is placed 23rd in Intangible assets,1st in Trademarks by origin, 59 in Entertainment and media market, 93 in Mobile app creation, 74th in Creative goods exports, and 102nd in Creative goods and services.

