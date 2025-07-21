Iranian police seize 3,000-year-old artifacts

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recovered 28 ancient bronze artifacts estimated to be over 3,000 years old during a traffic stop in Khorramdarreh, Zanjan province, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the objects were discovered in a vehicle traveling from northwestern border regions toward Tehran. The operation was conducted jointly by Khorramdarreh’s criminal investigation police and the provincial heritage protection unit.

The artifacts were found during a routine inspection of a Peugeot 405 vehicle on a main transit route. Officers became suspicious of the vehicle and conducted a detailed search, said Colonel Nasser Habibian who presides over the provincial heritage protection unit.

“A total of 28 bronze artifacts, believed to be over three millennia old, were seized along with a professionally concealed metal detector,” Habibian said.

Authorities also arrested several suspects in connection with the smuggling attempt. They were referred to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings, Habibian said.

“Investigations into the case remain ongoing,” added.

The police commander said police and cultural heritage officers remain committed to preventing the illicit trade of antiquities. “Safeguarding Iran’s cultural heritage is a national duty,” he said, urging citizens to report suspicious activity related to historical artifacts.

AM