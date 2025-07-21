Martyrdom of Mansour Safarpoor: a reward for 30 years of service in securing Iran’s air borders

TEHRAN- Martyr Brigadier General Mansour Safarpoor was one of the commanders of the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who dedicated many years to securing Iran’s airspace and sacrificed his precious life defending his homeland.

General Safarpoor spent most of his time at work, and we rarely saw him at home. However, when he was home, he devoted all his kindness and warmth to his children. He was compassionate and generous, always spending quality time with them.

These are the words of Mrs. Barani, the wife of the late Brigadier General Mansour Safarpoor—a patient spouse who steadfastly stands to guide their children along their father’s path.

Martyr Safarpoor exemplified iron will and manly resolve, dedicating years of his life to safeguarding this land. A great man who sacrificed his own comfort and his family’s peace to bestow security and tranquility upon his fellow countrymen.

This revered martyr attained the highest rank of martyrdom in the early dawn of June 16, during a blind attack by the Zionist regime on the IRGC Aerospace building. Alongside his commander, Martyr Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and other comrades, he received the reward of 30 years of service from the Almighty.

He always longed for martyrdom

Narges Barani, the wife of this martyred commander, recounts their years together: “He always told the children to pray that he would become a martyr—this phrase was well known to them.”

She continued, “Mansour loved his work deeply. Most of our life was intertwined with his job. He used to say that if you’re not passionate about your work, you cannot continue on this path.”

With a lump in her throat, she added, “He was supposed to retire at the end of July, just these days, but he said, ‘Commander Hajizadeh told me I must stay.’ He was right. During our 30 years of service, there was no major conflict in the country. It wouldn’t have been right to leave when war came.”

Recalling the day of the attack, she said, “General Safarpoor was martyred in the first missile strike on the Aerospace building. In the days leading up to the war, we hardly saw him as he was constantly at work. Our only hope was Fridays at noon when he came home for a few hours. When the Zionist regime attacked, I was in Shiraz and learned of it through my brother-in-law.”

He wept deeply at martyrdom of Haj Qassem

Mrs. Barani recalled, “I remember when the TV announced Haj Qassem’s martyrdom, we were in Shiraz. Mansour cried so much that I couldn’t believe it. That very night, he was put on alert and went to Tehran.”

She added, “Israel must not think they have won this war. They cannot stop us by killing our commanders. Having lived with such a commander, I know these men never allow anyone to violate their country and people. They love their country and fight and give their lives for its defense.”

Martyr Safarpoor served across Iran

Shapour Safarpoor, the martyr’s brother, told Mehr News Agency about the martyr’s wisdom, perseverance, creativity, and sincere dedication.

He said, “Martyr Safarpoor served in various regions of the country from 1994 until the moment of his martyrdom, within the IRGC Aerospace Division, overseeing operations with full mastery. All of this demonstrates his competence and visionary thinking.”

“My brother sacrificed his life, comfort, health, and family for defending this land,” Safarpoor continued. “Our relationship went beyond a brotherly bond. He never spoke about his job, rank, or what he did. Now that people come from all over the country to offer condolences and speak of his character, we understand him better.”

He added, “My brother always put the defense of this land above his own life and family. We realized this late, but now we are proud of our martyr.”

Speaking of the heavily armed Zionist regime, Safarpoor said, “Israel, armed to the teeth, is not only a proxy for America but also for countries like the UK. They try to arm it and use it to harm us. However, unknown soldiers like Martyr Safarpoor and his comrades have neutralized these threats, safeguarding the security of our country.”