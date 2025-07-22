Astarabad restores historic passage to celebrate heritage, draw visitors

TEHRAN - The municipality of Gorgan has officially launched the second phase of a major restoration project aimed at revitalizing a historic passageway in the ancient city of Astarabad, now known as Gorgan.

The initiative focuses on preserving the city’s cultural identity and enhancing the quality of its historic urban fabric, yet it seeks to facilitate visits to the ancient city.

Mayor Majid Taheri on Thursday announced that the restoration work will extend from the historic Nalbandan Bazaar to Aftab 15 Street. The project is designed to safeguard and strengthen Gorgan’s rich cultural heritage while upgrading the city’s infrastructure.

“The first phase of this project, which began late last year and was completed in May, has received highly positive feedback from residents and heritage experts alike,” Taheri said. “It has significantly improved the quality of life in the historic district and fostered a stronger sense of belonging among the community.”

The current phase aims to complete the connectivity between historic passageways and improve access, creating visual and functional continuity across different parts of the old city. This connectivity is expected to play a vital role in invigorating the urban dynamics of Gorgan’s historic core.

Taheri emphasized the project’s broader significance beyond heritage preservation, highlighting its potential economic and social benefits. “Revitalizing the historic fabric will attract tourists, boost local businesses, and improve residents’ welfare,” he stated.

The municipality is committed to continuing the restoration work without interruption, applying precise planning and modern construction technologies while respecting traditional architectural standards. Citizens are encouraged to collaborate in maintaining these renewed public spaces to ensure the project’s ongoing success.

The first phase included restoration of the passageways, street network improvements, creation of green spaces, and installation of appropriate lighting -- all aimed at enhancing the area's attractiveness and safety.

Located in northern Iran along a tributary of the Qareh River, about 37 kilometers from the Caspian Sea, Astarabad has a history dating back to the Achaemenian era. It endured centuries of tribal conflicts and was renamed Gorgan in the 1930s after a devastating earthquake.

Gorgan and the wider Golestan province are rich in historical and natural landmarks, including the UNESCO-listed Gonbad-e Qabus—a thousand-year-old brick tower renowned for its architectural influence. The city is also known for the Great Wall of Gorgan, an extensive ancient defensive barrier longer than both Hadrian’s Wall and the Antonine Wall combined.

AM