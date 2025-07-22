Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, false accusations used to justify attacks: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly rejected claims that the country is pursuing nuclear weapons, calling such accusations a fabricated narrative used by Israel and the United States to justify recent military aggression.

Speaking on Tuesday, at a ceremony commemorating cultural, artistic, and media figures martyred during the recent 12-day war with Israel and the U.S., Pezeshkian said Iran has never had any intention of building an atomic bomb.

The president condemned the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, saying the two powers used the false pretext of nuclear weapons to strike Iranian civilian targets. “Under this excuse, they bombed our hospitals and residential neighborhoods, targeting defenseless civilians—women, children, and ordinary citizens,” he said.

Pezeshkian accused Washington and the Zionist regime of seeking to prevent Iran from becoming a strong and independent power in the region. “Our enemies don't want to see Iran stand on its own. But the Iranian people have not submitted to force and aggression—and they never will,” he declared.

He praised the unity shown by the Iranian public during the conflict, saying even those disillusioned with the government set aside their grievances to defend the homeland.

“We have not always treated our people as we should, and at times they’ve been rightfully upset with us. But in the face of this recent aggression, they stood firm for the nation. We are grateful for their loyalty and sacrifice.”

The president reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people, saying: “As long as we are alive and breathing, we will remain on this path. We will never forget this nation that stood by Iran when it mattered most.”

‘International community’s double standards on human rights in Gaza appalling’

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Pezeshkian harshly criticized the international community’s double standards on human rights. “Just look at what’s happening to the children of Gaza—they’re dying of hunger before the eyes of the world,” he said. “Where are the international organizations that claim to defend the rights of women and children? They exist in name only.”

Referring to graphic images circulating from the Gaza Strip, Pezeshkian questioned the humanity of those responsible. “Can anyone who commits such appalling crimes still be called human? And yet there are people claiming to be Iranian, living abroad, who make statements that are beyond belief. How does one become so stripped of basic human decency?”

He also accused Israel of acting with total disregard for international law. “The occupying Zionist regime is carrying out assassinations, regional attacks, and violating international norms without restraint. And European politicians who witness these crimes still speak of democracy and human rights—how can anyone believe such hypocrisy?”