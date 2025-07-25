Flydubai is to resume international flights at Bushehr airport

TEHRAN - Flydubai airline will resume international flights to and from Bushehr airport starting Saturday, the airport’s director announced on Thursday.

Abbas Esmaeili, director of Bushehr province airports, said the flights would operate three times a week on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Arrival time in Bushehr is scheduled for 8:25 a.m., with departures at 9:25 a.m.

The resumption comes after a 12-day Israeli-imposed war on Iran that previously disrupted flights, and follows ongoing efforts to reopen domestic and international air routes.

Esmaeili described the flights as an important step in expanding air connectivity for the province and noted that the return of international flights reflects improved regional stability and security.

