Fariman to launch industrial tourism tours in northeast Iran

TEHRAN—Mehdi Naseri, Governor of Fariman county in Khorasan Razavi province, has welcomed the Governor-General’s proposal on launching industrial tourism tours in Fariman and called it an important opportunity for improving the entrepreneurship and economic development of the region.

He told ISNA that Fariman is known as a city with high industrial capacities. The presence of exemplary industrial units in this region shows its high potential for drawing tourists and entrepreneurs.

There are exemplary industrial units in Fariman which have continued to work in the current situation and even during the 12-day Israeli war against Iran, he said.

Transferring the knowhow of these units can inspire the investors, the university graduates and the youth interested in industry and entrepreneurship, he added.

Stating that Fariman county, with its favorable geographical and climatic coordinates, has attracted the attention of domestic and foreign investors, especially with the development of the large Kavian Industrial Park, he said currently, this city has turned into one of the important industrial centers of the province in lights of the presence of non-indigenous entrepreneurs and the knowledge-based companies.

He said about 210 industrial units, located in three industrial townships of Kavian, Farima, Mahtab, operate in Fariman. One of the unique characteristics of Fariman is that it is located en route to two Western-Eastern Asian Corridors and cargo transit to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, he pointed out.

The existence of industrial townships has introduced Fariman as the third industrial hub in Khorasan Razavi province, he said, adding that these industrial capacities and infrastructures have created a proper ground for holding industrial tourism tours.

Naseri continued that industrial tourism tours can be a good opportunity for young people and people interested in the industry to know the production activities and industrial processes. He noted: “These tours not only help introduce industrial units and their capabilities, but also can lead to attracting new investors and sustainable development of Fariman county.”

The Governor of Fariman emphasized that with cooperation of all institutions and organizations, it is possible to achieve the successful launch of industrial tourism tours in Fariman, adding: “We hope that with the immediate implementation and launch of industrial tourism tours in this county, Fariman will emerge not only as an industrial center, but also as an industrial tourism destination that will attract young people and investors and contribute to the sustainable development of the province.”

Fariman, a county with a population of 104,000, consists of two districts: the central district and Qalandarabad, four cities, and 150 villages. It is located 77 kilometers southeast of Mashhad.

