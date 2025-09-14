Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari 'a haven' for wintering migratory birds

TEHRAN – Located on the international migratory bird corridor, the valuable wetlands and diverse habitats in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari host thousands of birds that choose this province as a winter refuge to escape the Siberian cold.

With the approach of autumn, flocks of aqua and waterside birds like grey geese, grey cranes, lesser white-fronted geese, herons, white-headed ducks, different types of plovers, and curlews start flying to Choghakhor, Gandoman, and Solagan wetlands.

Unlike seasonal wetlands, these wetlands are covered with water all year round. Sufficient water, diverse vegetation, a variety of species like insects, mollusks, crustaceans, fish, reptiles, and amphibians, along with environmental security and tranquillity, round-the-clock protection by environmentalists, and online monitoring have provided a safe and stable habitat for the birds.

Some birds stay for the whole winter, while others simply rest for a while and pass through the wetlands.

Gandoman Wetland was registered as Iran’s 27th wetland of international importance in February. Stretching to 1,070 hectares, it is one of Iran’s top five birdwatching sites and the country’s most important permanent habitats for migratory birds.

Choghakhor wetland is flowing on 1687 hectares, being designated as a hunting restricted area. It is home to 47 bird species, including migratory birds such as the northern pintail. The wetland is home to more than one percent of the population of the common pintail and endangered species such as the white-headed duck and the eastern golden eagle. Choghakhor Wetland is also one of the most important habitats for the native Zagros fish in Iran

Last year, 85 migratory bird species, including more than 300,000 birds, arrived at the wetlands, and 25 species bred here.

National plan to improve wetland conservation

In June, the Department of Environment (DOE) and the Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a national plan for empowering local communities to protect and promote the sustainable use of wetlands.

The main objective of the MOU is to turn wetland protection from a government initiative into a comprehensive social responsibility by focusing on training, empowering, and involving local communities.

Wetlands represent a vital ecosystem and are known as the kidneys of the Earth. These ecosystems, among other things, provide clean water, protect against floods, restore underground aquifers, and maintain surface water flow during dry periods.

Iran’s geography is distinct, teeming with diverse landscapes. The country has various wetlands, 27 of which were listed in the International Ramsar Convention.

On December 10, 2024, Mehri Asna-Ashari, an official with the DOE, said the conservation project of Iranian wetlands has resulted in a 27.5 percent decrease in irrigation water consumption while increasing agricultural products by 22.5 percent.

“Currently, 49 wetlands, covering around 22 percent of the whole wetlands in the country, are being conserved in the form of native ecosystem management partnership,” IRNA quoted Asna-Ashari as saying.

She made the remarks at the meeting of the steering committee of the international project for the conservation of Iranian Wetlands.

MT/MG

