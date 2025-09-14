Iranian handicrafts put on view at Thessaloniki exhibit

TEHRAN-- The Iranian Cultural Consultant in Greece announced the display of Iranian handicrafts at the 89th International Fair of Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, during September 6-14.

It showcased the rich culture of Iran in a pavilion: a precious complex of the most prominent Iranian handicrafts including ceramics, wood carvings, miniatures, and other works, ISNA reported.

The Iranian body called this event as a unique opportunity for the Greek public as well as international visitors to the exhibition to experience authentic and enduring Iranian art firsthand, and announced: “The warm welcome of visitors, especially art enthusiasts and handicraft activists, demonstrated the attractiveness and importance of Iran's cultural heritage at the international level.”

The active presence of the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair was an opportunity to strengthen scientific, cultural and academic cooperation between Iran and Greece.

During the exhibition, the Iranian Cultural Counselor visited various booths and had constructive meetings and discussions with scientific and cultural institutions, university professors, students, prominent researchers and inventors.

KD

