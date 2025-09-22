New pipeline secures stable gas production at South Pars phase 16

TEHRAN – The Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOECC) has completed a new offshore and onshore pipeline for phase 16 of the South Pars gas field, ensuring stable production from the platform, the project manager said.

Mohammadreza Atefehpour, who leads the project at IOECC said the new line was commissioned after concerns over the aging pipeline that previously connected the phase 16 platform.

The modernization project was described as one of the oil industry’s most strategic undertakings, restoring steady output from the offshore installation while also delivering rare technical and managerial achievements for Iran’s energy sector.

Atefehpour told Shana that the project involved significant safety and engineering challenges, alongside innovative methods for securing pipeline operations.

He added that the initiative also advanced domestic expertise and technology localization in the oil and gas industry.

