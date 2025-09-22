Italy strike disrupts transport as protesters demand sanctions on Israel

A strike in solidarity with the people of Gaza has caused disruptions across Italy, with long delays on intercity trains and limited public transport in major cities, including Rome and Milan, Al Jazeera reported.

Some rail connections were delayed by more than an hour on Monday, and public transport in several urban centers operated only partially, local media reported.

Schools and universities, including in Turin, reported blockades, while pro-Palestinian demonstrations were also held in a number of cities.

The strike was called by the USB union to protest what it described as the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and to demand sanctions against Israel.

