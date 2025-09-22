Iran seeks to make China top partner in tourism, minister says

TEHRAN – Iran aims to make China its leading partner in the tourism sector, building on existing trade relations between the two countries, the minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts said on Sunday.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri told the 21st session of the ministry’s strategic council in Tehran that negotiations are planned between the two governments to expand cooperation in tourism.

“China is our first partner in trade, and we want it to be our first partner in tourism as well,” IRNA quoted Salehi-Amiri as saying on Sunday. He noted that about 160 million Chinese tourists travel abroad annually, a number expected to rise to 200 million by 2030.

He said Iran needs to increase foreign tourist arrivals to protect 1.6 million jobs in the sector and sustain 22,000 accommodation centers, 6,000 travel agencies, 15,000 tour guides, and 3,000 eco-lodges.

Salehi-Amiri identified Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Persian Gulf neighbors, particularly Iraq, as priority markets for tourism. He added that other Islamic countries, such as Egypt and Indonesia, are also important targets.

According to official figures, 6.2 million foreign tourists visited Iran in 1402 (Mar. 2023-Mar.2024) and 7.39 million in 1403. The minister said the government had aimed for 25% growth in arrivals this year, but numbers dropped in June and July due to a 12-day conflict [the Israeli-imposed war on Iran, which was launched on June 13, 2025].

Under Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, the country seeks to raise foreign tourist arrivals to 15 million [in a year]. Salehi-Amiri added that this requires an annual growth of 19.5%. He also asked the parliamentary research center to provide proposals to help revive the industry following the recent conflict.

Salehi-Amiri also highlighted the role of the Iranian expatriates, calling it one of the country’s “greatest assets” for social, cultural, and economic development. He said a structure has been established in the foreign ministry to facilitate the return of Iranians abroad.

Another speaker at the event, Babak Negahdari, head of the parliamentary research center, told the meeting that the institution is connected to more than 17,000 sources of information and produces one of the world’s largest volumes of research after the United States. He said the center has signed an agreement with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences to expand cooperation.

