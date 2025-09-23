Sign language a basic human right

TEHRAN – Observed annually on September 23, the International Day of Sign Language aims to raise awareness of the significance of sign language in the realization of human rights.

This year, the day is commemorated under the theme of ‘No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights’. The day is a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users. All people have an inherent right to human rights from birth.

For deaf people, sign language rights are fundamental for the full enjoyment of their human rights as defined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide. More than 80 percent of them live in developing countries. Collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

Sign languages are fully fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages. There is also an international sign language, which is used by deaf people in international meetings and informally when travelling and socializing. It is considered a pidgin form of sign language that is not as complex as natural sign languages and has a limited lexicon.

The Iranian Sign Language is recognized as the official language of people with hearing impairments. Accordingly, the Welfare Organization is taking measures such as sending sign language interpreters and supporting the training of interpreters so that deaf people can benefit from interpretation services in visits such as court appearances and other official institutions.

Over the past Iranian year (March 2024-March 2025), a total of 9,000 interpreters assisted deaf individuals. The Welfare Organization is planning to help deaf and hard-of-hearing people utilize smart sign language translators without the interpreter needing to be physically present, IRNA reported.

MT/MG