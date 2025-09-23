Iranians set to join Global Sumud Flotilla from the country's southern waters

An Iranian convoy is set sail for Gaza on Wednesday, joining the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian mission dedicated to delivering crucial humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, who are currently grappling with famine as a result of an ongoing Israeli siege.

"Dozens of boats and vessels are converging towards Gaza, having departed from various points around the world. With Iran now joining the flotilla, individuals from 45 different countries are participating in this mission," stated Hujjat al-Islam Vafi, a member of the Iranian convoy and reportedly one of the initial proponents of Iranian involvement in the cause.

Hujjat al-Islam Vafi commenced his journey from Tehran's Palestine Square, accompanied by a string of cars carrying fellow participants. The convoy traversed a considerable distance, passing through Qom, Esfahan in Central Iran, Khuzestan, and Bushehr. By Tuesday night, dozens of vehicles had reached Hormozgan Province, where Hujjat al-Islam Vafi anticipated further additions to the mission. By Wednesday evening, the convoy is expected to be navigating Iran's southern waters, heading towards Gaza.

“We asked that the people of Iranian pray for us. I hope we can finally break the siege of this child-killing regime,” Hujjat al-Islam Vafi added.

The Sumud Flotilla has been hailed as the most extensive maritime mission of its kind in decades. On Tuesday, the vessels, which had converged in Italy, were located approximately 715 nautical miles from Gaza.

Israel has a history of intercepting ships en route to Gaza, confiscating the vessels and deporting those on board.

As recently as May of this year, the ship Conscience was targeted by armed drones just 14 nautical miles off the coast of Malta, resulting in a fire that nearly caused the vessel to sink. In June, the Madleen was intercepted 100 nautical miles from Gaza, well within international waters.

The participants, a diverse group encompassing organizers, aid workers, doctors, artists, religious figures, lawyers, and experienced sailors, are bound together by their shared commitment to human dignity, their faith in the effectiveness of peaceful resistance, and a singular goal: to bring an end to the siege and Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.