Iran, Uzbekistan target 2m tons of rail trade by 2026

TEHRAN – Iran and Uzbekistan have set an ambitious target to more than double their rail freight exchanges to 2.0 million tons by 2026, the head of Iranian Railways said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart.

Jabbarali Zakeri, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), told Narzullaev Zufar Giyasovich, chairman of Uzbekistan Railways, that once conditions for wagon transit are fully in place, the target can be achieved.

The goal marks a sharp rise from the 476,000 tons moved between the two countries in the first eight months of 2025.

The two officials discussed boosting trade volumes and easing transit, with Zakeri stressing the importance of setting joint tariffs to strengthen cooperation and lift freight flows.

He described Uzbekistan as a strategic hub on the East–West corridor with strong potential for expanded links.

Zakeri said Iran’s exports and Uzbekistan’s transit shipments through Iran to open waters have both increased this year.

He noted that 1,300 loaded wagons are currently stationed at the Sarakhs border, ready to move into Uzbekistan, underlining the corridor’s growing dynamism.

Narzullaev, who visited Iran’s rail terminals including Sarakhs, welcomed the cooperation and confirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to receive Iranian cargo wagons via Turkmenistan.

Both sides voiced hope that the talks would lead to a surge in transit, exports, imports and wagon exchanges between the two countries and their neighbors.

EF/MA

Photo: Head of Iranian Railways Jabbarali Zakeri (R) and Narzullaev Zufar Giyasovich, chairman of Uzbekistan Railways