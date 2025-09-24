Iran security chief meets business leaders, pledges support for private sector

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met with the board and private sector representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Tuesday, delivering assurances that the government would strengthen support for business activity despite sanctions.

Larijani said Iran remained open to “reasonable and fair” negotiations with the West but stressed that national interests were the red line in talks.

He rejected the notion of a security-driven approach toward the chamber, calling it a civil institution, and proposed establishing a direct channel between the council’s secretariat and ICCIMA.

He pledged to create conditions enabling private sector growth under sanctions.

In the session, 16 business leaders voiced concerns and proposals.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh said economic stability required structural reforms and warned against investor flight, urging adjustments in currency policies to boost repatriation of foreign currency.

EF/MA