Iranian robotics team shines at TEKNOFEST 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian students have secured first and second places in the inventions and innovative technologies area in TEKNOFEST competition, showcasing new Iranian youths' capabilities in robotics, artificial intelligence, and technological innovations fields.

Hosted by Istanbul, Turkey, from September 17 to 21, the competition aimed for individuals to improve themselves in the field of robotics – electronics – coding, and to design robots suitable for specified tasks.

The Iranian team, composed of Kian Karbalei, Mehrtash Razgordani, Artin Islampanah, Seyyed Amir-Homan Tabatabei-nejad, Samyar Reza-Soltani, Ardin Khanalizadeh, Mohammad Reivandi, and Mehdi Reivandi, Mehr news agency reported.

All middle school, high school, university, and above-certified students (bachelor’s degree, associate’s degree, master’s degree, doctorate) studying in Turkey and abroad could participate in the competition. Open education student applications were not accepted in all categories.

Under the leadership of the Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, TEKNOFEST – the world’s largest aviation, space, and technology festival – brought together millions of technology enthusiasts in Istanbul.

It provided a unique opportunity to showcase innovations and exchange knowledge. Eligible Project Areas included Inventions and innovative technologies, University research and student projects, Knowledge-based and industrial products, and Startup concepts and creative tech solutions.

Competitors with 980 projects from 56 countries, including Germany, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Russia, the Netherlands, India, Iran, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Paraguay, participated in the event.



