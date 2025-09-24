Iran-Saudi Arabia ties serve interests of both countries, Salehi-Amiri says

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, said strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia is in the interests of both nations, speaking at a ceremony marking Saudi National Day at the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran on Tuesday.

According to Mehr news agency, he said: “We are optimistic about the relationship with Saudi Arabia in terms of having many common approaches and future interests, and we consider this relationship to be in the common interests of the two countries.”

Salehi-Amiri expressed his pleasure at attending the Saudi National Day ceremony and said: “I congratulate the ambassador and the government of Saudi Arabia on this occasion and wish this country’s progress and prosperity.”

Pointing to the high position of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic world and the importance of hosting the pilgrims, he said: “Saudi Arabia is worthy of respect as the host of the Two Holy Mosques and a friend and brother to us. Last year, 86,000 Iranians performed Hajj rituals and more than 200,000 performed Umrah pilgrimage. We appreciate Saudi Arabia's hospitality to the pilgrims and hope that the relationship between the two countries will expand day by day and this bond will deepen.”

He emphasized the political and regional dimensions of mutual ties, adding that Iran's view of Saudi Arabia is important not only because of the country's special status, as the custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, and its hosting of pilgrims, but also because of the strategic commonalities between the two sides in the political and regional arenas.

Salehi-Amiri added that fortunately, the political relations between the two countries and the relations between them have taken a growing path, and continuous consultations between the high officials of the two countries are always ongoing.

“We are optimistic about this relationship in terms of having many common approaches and future interests, and we consider this relationship to be in the common interests of the two countries, and we believe that through these relations, sustainable and desirable development can be achieved at the regional level.”

Referring to the common regional threats, he emphasized: “I would like to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the threats of the Zionist regime against the region.

The actions of this regime are a common threat to all countries. The Zionist regime does not consider the existence of strong relations between the countries of the region to be in its interests and always tries to obstruct these relations.”

The minister appreciated Saudi Arabia's clear positions regarding the inhumane actions of the Zionist regime in the region.

