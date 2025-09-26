Iran, Eurasia sign 3-year roadmap for economic cooperation

TEHRAN – The Eurasian Economic Commission said it has signed a three-year roadmap with Iran to expand economic cooperation across multiple sectors.

Andrey Slepnev, trade minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told reporters the agreement covers areas such as transport, logistics, and notably the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

He said the two sides also agreed to establish a “green customs” framework, pursue digitalization, and move toward electronic transit systems to create new opportunities for businesses.

Slepnev added that serious efforts are underway to remove barriers on imports into Iran.

A full free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union came into effect on May 15 this year.

Iran and the EAEU, which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, first signed an interim trade deal in 2018, reducing tariffs on hundreds of goods. That agreement helped push bilateral trade to nearly $6.0 billion in 2023, according to official figures.

Iranian officials have repeatedly described the EAEU as a gateway to Eurasian and Central Asian markets, while the bloc views Iran as a vital link to the Persian Gulf and the INSTC route that connects India, Iran, Russia and northern Europe.

The permanent free trade pact signed in December 2023 replaced the interim deal and granted preferential access to more than 7,500 categories of goods. Both sides say the accord will pave the way for deeper industrial, agricultural and energy cooperation in the coming years.

