Gholami takes gold at 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Amirreza Gholami of Iran won a gold medal at the 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships on Thursday.

Gholami defeated Mikel Fernandez Garcia from Spain 2-0 in the men’s −80kg final.

Isaiah Young from the U.S. and Raman Turavinau (AIN) won two bronze medals.

Also, Iran’s Hasti Mohammadi claimed a bronze medal in the Women’s −57 kg.

Abolfazl Zandi in the Men -58kg and Amirmohammad Ashrafi in the Men +87kg had previously claimed a gold and bronze, respectively.

The 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships, the 1st edition of the World U21 Taekwondo Championships, are being held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya from Dec. 3 to 6.