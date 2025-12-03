Iran’s Zandi takes gold at 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Abolfazl Zandi won a gold medal at the 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships on Wednesday.

Zandi beat Magomed Magomedov (AIN) 2-0 in the final match of the Men -58kg.

Additionally, Iran’s Amirmohammad Ashrafi took a bronze medal at the Men +87kg after losing to Kazakhstan’s Beibarys Kablan.

The 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships, the 1st edition of the World U21 Taekwondo Championships, are being held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya from Dec. 3 to 6.