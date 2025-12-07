Iranians win accolades at 2025 World Taekwondo U21 Championships

TEHRAN – Abolfazl Zandi of Iran was chosen the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the inaugural Nairobi 2025 World Taekwondo Under 21 Championships.

He won a gold medal at the Men’s -58kg, defeating Magomed Magomedov (AIN) in the final.

Also, Iran’s men’s team claimed the title of the inaugural edition and Majid Aflaki won the Best Team Coach Men accolade.

Iran claimed four gold medals, one silver and three bronzes.

The second edition of the World Taekwondo Under 21 Championships is set to take place in Samokov, Bulgaria in 2027.