Iran’s wheat output falls by 2.5m tons, USDA says

TEHRAN – Iran’s wheat production is expected to decline to 13.5 million tons in the 2024/25 crop year, down 2.5 million tons from last season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

USDA figures show Iran produced about 16 million tons of wheat in 2023/24. Domestic consumption for the new crop year is estimated at 16.95 million tons, leaving a shortfall of 3.45 million tons to be covered by imports.

Iran, the world’s 17th most populous country, ranks as the eighth-largest wheat consumer globally. China tops the list with 148 million tons, followed by India, the European Union, Russia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey.

Despite having a smaller population, Turkey consumes about 2.5 million tons more wheat than Iran. The United Kingdom consumes slightly less, at around 15.5 million tons.

The USDA report also noted a 100,000-ton drop in Iran’s barley production, which is projected at 3 million tons for 2024/25 compared to 3.1 million tons a year earlier.

The country’s barley deficit is estimated at 2.1 million tons, to be met through imports, compared with 2.3 million tons last year.

Iran’s total barley stocks are forecast at 682,000 tons, up from 482,000 tons in 2023/24.

EF/