Iran, Iraq and Russia plan meeting on international transport corridors

TEHRAN – Iran’s railways chief has held talks with Iraq’s transport minister on advancing joint rail projects, including the long-delayed Shalamcheh–Basra line, as part of broader efforts to expand regional connectivity.

Jabar Ali Zakari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), met Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi in Baghdad for intensive discussions on infrastructure development. The Shalamcheh–Basra railway, seen as vital for facilitating pilgrim travel and trade, was a central focus, with both sides stressing the need to resolve outstanding issues and secure stable financing.

They also discussed linking the Kermanshah–Eslamabad–Khosravi railway to Iraq’s Khanaqin, a project that could significantly boost freight and passenger flows between the two neighbors.

The two officials coordinated on preparations for a planned trilateral summit between Iran, Iraq and Russia in December aimed at developing international transport corridors and strengthening regional cooperation. The talks highlighted a shared determination to accelerate railway projects, ease bottlenecks and use transport networks to deepen economic and cultural ties.

Iran’s efforts align with wider regional initiatives to expand the International North–South Transport Corridor, where Tehran and Moscow have committed tens of billions of dollars in investment.

Projects such as the Ulyanovsk–Astara rail line, the Volga–Caspian sea route, and expanded port facilities on the Caspian and Persian Gulf coasts are intended to cut freight delivery times and diversify transit options.

Officials and analysts say disruptions to global supply chains have created an opportunity for Iran to position itself as a key Eurasian transit hub. The government aims to raise the country’s annual transit capacity to 40 million tons under its Seventh Development Plan, making transport infrastructure a national priority. Ports such as Anzali on the Caspian Sea and Shahid Bahonar on the Persian Gulf are being developed as multimodal gateways to connect rail, sea and road networks with neighboring markets and beyond.

