CBI allocates over $6.9b for importing essential goods

TEHRAN – The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said it has provided more than $27.7 billion in foreign currency for imports of basic goods, medicine, industry and services since the start of the current Iranian year in March.

Of this total, $6.92 billion was earmarked as preferential foreign exchange to secure imports of essential goods, which the bank described as critical to meeting public needs.

Importers in the commercial and industrial sectors received $20 billion to purchase machinery and raw materials, while around $797 million was allocated to cover service-related requirements.

Officials say the measures are part of efforts to stabilize domestic markets, ensure adequate supply of essential commodities, and support industrial activity despite financial restrictions.

EF/