Iranian team denied visa for World Polo Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s polo team have been denied visas for the 2025 FIP Arena Polo World Championship, to be held in the United States.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Crozet, Virginia, from Oct. 5 to 12. Organized by the Federation of International Polo (FIP) and modeled after its traditional outdoor World Championship, this second edition will bring together elite national teams in a fast-paced, high-level arena format, featuring players with handicaps ranging from 10 to 12 goals.

Iran, known as Team Melli, earned their place in May in the qualification held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Polo is one of the world’s oldest team sports. It has roots in the Western world traced back to Chovgan, with origins linked to ancient Persia dating from the 6th century BC to the 1st century AD.