War tours aim to highlight Iranians’ resilience, Tehran official says

TEHRAN – Tours of sites in the Iranian capital damaged during the 12-day war imposed by Israel are intended to showcase the resilience of Iranians, Amir Qasemi, head of the Tehran Municipality’s tourism office, said.

He told Mehr news agency: “If we don't explain, the bravery of the Iranian people during the 12 days of war will be forgotten.”

Qasemi explained: “This tour was an improvised idea that I first saw the feedback during the photographers' tour. We organize this tour for the elite, including university professors. We take them to see the disasters. We take them to see the war disasters. By taking elites to these places, we ask them to pass this on from generation to generation and tell what our people went through.”

“Our people are passionate about their country. These things don't happen that easily. With these events, like showing the disasters, many people who might not have been with us joined us. We organized a tour that a university professor was critical of, but when the tour took place, his opinion completely changed. This is the explanation that needs to be done.”

He said: “It is true that during the war many people traveled and Tehran became deserted, but the entire country was active. Tehran supported the eight-year 1980-88 war, but it was at the forefront of the war during the 12-day war. The reaction of the people at that time was unparalleled.”

Qasemi pointed out: “I was at work for these 12 days. I saw things that I probably wouldn't have seen if I had been born in another country. That's why I tell my colleagues that we should try our best for these people. Whatever service we provide benefits them. Regarding making museums free, if a free tour is organized by the bus of Tehran Municipality’s tourism office, the municipal districts should not charge citizens but should attract participation so that the tour is free for the people. We have seen a good effect in this area. When we partner with the people, our work goes better. I hope that Tehran will one day become a tourist destination.”

KD

