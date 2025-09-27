Message on World Tourism Day

September 27, World Tourism Day, reminds us of the unique and irreplaceable role of tourism in connecting nations, fostering cultural understanding, strengthening social cohesion, and driving economic prosperity. Today, tourism is not merely a recreational or economic activity; it is a strategic instrument for sustainable development and for building a greener, more humane future for all societies.

This year’s UN Tourism theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underlines once again that the future of this industry depends on respect for nature, protection of the environment, wise use of resources, and responsibility toward the needs of future generations. Moving toward green tourism and harnessing innovation to reduce the environmental footprint of travel is no longer optional—it is a shared global necessity, and Iran is fully committed to this path.

With its unparalleled diversity of climates, rich cultural heritage, unique natural attractions, and a tradition of warm hospitality, Iran offers vast potential for tourism development. The cultural expressions of our diverse ethnic groups, ancient traditions, local and national festivals, and vibrant artistic events provide valuable opportunities to present the depth of Iranian identity while reinforcing social solidarity. Strengthening domestic tourism around these cultural resources not only stimulates economic growth but also nurtures social vitality, hope, and national cohesion.

In line with these principles, the Tourism Deputy Ministry is pursuing its programs this year through three key priorities:

Advancing Green and Sustainable Tourism – protecting natural resources and safeguarding our national heritage.

Expanding Smart Tourism – using new technologies to enhance travel experiences and improve efficiency.

Empowering Local Communities – leveraging festivals and cultural events to enable meaningful participation in both domestic and international tourism development.

The realization of these goals calls for synergy and cooperation among all actors—government bodies, the private sector, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and, above all, active citizen engagement. By joining hands, we can shape a bright future for tourism in Iran: a future in which this ancient land once again stands as an inspiring destination for the world, and as a symbol of peace, friendship, sustainability, and transformation.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, I extend my sincere appreciation to all those working tirelessly in this field. I invite every stakeholder to contribute, with shared determination, to advancing “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” and to play their part in building a greener, more dynamic, and more hopeful tomorrow for our nation.

