Iranian miniseries “At the End of the Night” selected for Top Ten TV section at Film Festival Cologn

TEHRAN – The 2024 Iranian drama romance television miniseries “At the End of the Night” directed by Ida Panahandeh has entered the Top Ten TV section of the 35th Film Festival Cologne, which will take place from October 9 to 16 in Germany.

This is the first time that an Iranian series has been ranked among the top 10 television works of this European event, Honaronline reported.

The Film Festival Cologne is one of Europe’s prestigious film and television events. “At the End of the Night” will compete at this festival alongside major productions from Germany’s ZDF, the UK’s BBC, Denmark’s NRK, France’s ARTE, as well as Discovery and Warner from the United States.

The Iranian series has previously won three international awards. Participating in the Series Mania festival in France in March, it won the award for Best Directing.

In June, the series attended the 40th Valencia International Film Festival - Cinema Jove in Spain and received the Jury Mentions for Best Actor and Best Actress for Parsa Pirouzfar and Hoda Zeinolabedin, respectively.

Written and produced by the real-life creative couple Panahandeh and Arsalan Amiri, the nine-episode series delicately and skillfully dissects the separation of a couple shattered by the disillusionment of their social situation.

Behnam and Mahi have built a middle-class life for themselves on the outskirts of Tehran, but their marriage is falling apart – a son with behavioral problems, strict parents, financial worries, and an intrusive state put additional pressure on the family.

The miniseries feels like an emotional car crash in slow motion: piece by piece, a family falls apart. This is not a loud, explosive drama, but a collection of intimate, brilliantly written, and outstandingly acted scenes from the everyday life of a modern marriage.

A powerful and bitter reflection on the sacrifices of a life together, the Iranian miniseries stands out for its deeply authentic characters and the exceptional performances of its two lead actors, Pirouzfar and Zeinolabedin.

The other cast members include Rayan Sarlak, Alireza Davoudnezhad, Reza Behboudi, Ehteram Boroumand, Siamak Safari, Kazem Hajirazad, and Nahid Moslemi, among others.

Film Festival Cologne is a festival for film, pop culture, and society. Since 1991, the festival has grown into one of Germany’s most important media and cultural events. As a platform for creative exchange, a showcase for outstanding international film and series highlights, and a meeting place for the industry, the festival attracts both national and international film and media professionals to Cologne every year.

For eight days, the focus is on innovation, international perspectives, and socially relevant issues. With a carefully curated program of films, series, and new forms of audiovisual storytelling, the event creates a unique space for discussion, discovery, and inspiration.

The festival is committed to creating a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for everyone. In cooperation with Diversity Culture Cologne, the organizers continuously reflect on how awareness can be ensured, both within the internal structures and in the festival experience for guests, partners, and filmmakers.

