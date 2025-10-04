Caracas warns US military buildup seeks to seize Venezuela’s oil and gold

Venezuela condemned a fresh U.S. military strike that killed four people aboard a vessel off its coast, calling the attack an illegal, extrajudicial killing and part of a pattern of coercion by Washington.

Critics note the action follows other strikes that U.S. officials say have killed dozens in recent weeks.

President Nicolás Maduro framed the buildup as a bid to seize Venezuela’s vast oil, gas, and gold reserves, accusing the U.S. of fabricating drug-trafficking narratives to justify intervention.

Analysts argue the concentration of warships, F-35s, Marines, and a submarine based near Puerto Rico could support seizure-style operations, not just counter-narcotics patrols.

Venezuelan authorities said radars tracked five U.S. F-35s about 75 kilometers off the coast, while reports indicate F-35Bs in Puerto Rico are armed with air-to-air missiles — evidence Caracas cites as proof of hostile intent.

Reports also suggest senior U.S. aides, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have pushed more aggressive options to remove Maduro — a development that reinforces Caracas’s warnings.

Diplomats and rights groups are demanding transparent investigations and restraint, warning that continued strikes and military pressure risk spiraling into a wider conflict that would further harm Venezuelan civilians.