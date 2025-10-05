Azmoun sustains foot injury in Shabab Al-Ahli training
October 5, 2025 - 11:27
TEHRAN – Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun sustained a foot injury during Shabab Al-Ahli’s latest training session.
The Emirati club announced that the injury is to his left ankle.
After medical examinations, it was determined that he will need to remain off the pitch for a period of time and will undergo a surgical operation.
Iranian media reports suggest that Azmoun could be sidelined for four months.
Leave a Comment