Azmoun’s health update: surgery successful

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sardar Azmoun, who sustained a foot injury during Shabab Al-Ahli’s latest training session last week, underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday.

He will undergo a rehabilitation program under the club's medical staff to pave the way for his return to the pitch soon, Shabab Al Ahli announced via Twitter.

Azmoun has missed two friendly matches against Russia and Tanzania.

He could be sidelined for four months.