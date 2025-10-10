Russia beat Iran in friendly

TEHRAN – Russia football team defeated Iran 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Volgograd Arena Friday night.

Dmitri Vorobyov received a ball from Anton Miranchuk in the 22nd minute and chipped the ball over Alireza Beiranvand’s head to lead Russia the lead.

Three minutes into the second half, unmarked Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, assisted by Saman Ghoddos, leveled the score.

Valery Karpin’s side put Iran under pressure and created multiple chances in front of 43,000 fans in the stadium.

Right-footed Aleksey Batrakov opened Beiranvand’s goal from outside area in the 70th minute.

Team Melli will play Tanzania on Tuesday in Dubai.