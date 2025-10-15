Iran’s victory over Tanzania fails to silence critics

TEHRAN - Iran’s 2–0 win over Tanzania in Tuesday’s friendly at Rashid Stadium in Dubai might have looked like a positive step on paper, but the performance left little reason for optimism about the team’s tactical or technical progress under Amir Ghalenoei.

The result ended a short winless run, yet the display once again highlighted familiar weaknesses: slow transitions, limited creativity, and a lack of collective cohesion.

Team Melli scored twice in the first half , first through Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s penalty and then via Mohammad Mohebi’s deflected effort, but the goals owed more to individual moments and Tanzanian errors than to any tactical attacking structure.

Once Iran established their lead, their intensity visibly dropped. Tanzania, ranked 107th in the world, even dictated possession for parts of the second half, underlining Iran’s struggles to control rhythm and space against modest opposition.

This pattern has become increasingly concerning. In recent months, Iran’s performances, from the 2–1 defeat to Russia to the narrow wins against weaker opponents, have revealed a team still unsure of their identity.

At a time when Asian rivals such as Japan and South Korea are advancing with structured, dynamic football, Team Melli’s style looks disappointing. The technical gap is widening, not closing.

Ghalenoei, did not shy away from acknowledging the problems.

“Unfortunately, some players lack a professional mindset,” he admitted after the match. “We’ve been hit by injuries, but also by a decline in form among certain individuals. Some of our substitutes didn’t perform as expected. A few young players, like Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, have shown promise, but others may not continue with us.” His comments, half admission and half warning, reflected both frustration and urgency.

Despite the clean sheet and moments of promise from younger players like Kasra Taheri before his injury, Iran’s broader issues persist.

The defensive structure remains fragile, transitions from defense to attack are sluggish, and creativity in midfield is scarce. Merely winning these low-stakes friendlies is no longer enough.

If Team Melli hope to compete seriously at the 2026 World Cup, they must move beyond results that mask deeper flaws.

Tuesday’s win was only a short break from the team’s problems, not real progress. If things continue this way, Iran could be left behind while other Asian teams keep moving forward.