Iran, Norway explore cooperation on renewable energy

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian and Norwegian officials discussed expanding cooperation in renewable energy and electricity grid management during a meeting between Norway’s ambassador to Tehran and the head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA).

Mohsen Tarztalab, SATBA chief and deputy energy minister, emphasized Iran’s willingness to broaden bilateral collaboration with Norway in renewable energy development, technical knowledge exchange and learning from Norway’s experience in integrating renewables into the power grid.

Tarztalab highlighted Iran’s legal and financial frameworks designed to support clean energy investments, including the Energy Exchange’s Green Board and various incentive models.

He said these mechanisms provide a solid foundation for joint projects with Norwegian partners aimed at improving energy efficiency and launching new renewable initiatives.

Paal Bjornstad, Norway’s ambassador to Iran, outlined his country’s expertise in offshore wind and solar power development, citing successful projects by Norwegian companies in neighboring countries.

He described Norway’s electricity production and regional power trade structure with Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which has earned the country the title of “Europe’s green battery.”

Despite being a major oil and gas producer—ranked as the world’s third-largest gas exporter—Norway has enacted advanced legislation to promote clean energy and electrification. Nearly all of its electricity comes from renewable sources such as hydropower, wind and solar, and around 90 percent of vehicles sold in recent years are electric.

Iran is seeking to leverage international partnerships to accelerate its renewable energy deployment, particularly as it ramps up domestic solar and wind projects to diversify its power mix and ease pressure on the national grid.

